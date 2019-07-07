Channels

Violence may sit uneasily with many protesters, but government intransigence means the moderate protest base continues to sympathise with the actions of younger radicals, according to city academics. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Public increasingly backing radical Hong Kong protesters despite unease over violence, say academics, as Carrie Lam's government faces even greater resistance against extradition bill

  • Moderate demonstrators out in force in Kowloon as movement remains united in spite of legislature storming by hard core of protesters
  • Sympathy for direct action stems from failure of government to respond to protester demands, say political commentators
Topic |   Carrie Lam
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 10:55pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:14pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Extradition bill protesters marched from Salisbury Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Mass rally draws tens of thousands to streets of Kowloon in protest against Hong Kong extradition bill

  • Protesters march through shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui to cross-border high-speed rail terminus in hope of explaining cause to mainland Chinese visitors
  • Organisers say 230,000 took part – far more than expected – while police put figure at 56,000
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Kanis Leung  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 10:18pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 7 Jul, 2019

