The first mass rally in Kowloon against the extradition bill was attended by 230,000 people, according to the organiser. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Liberal Party deeply split over extradition bill as honorary chairman calls on current chief to resign as adviser to city’s embattled leader Carrie Lam
- James Tien and three other honorary party chairmen will send a letter to their successor Tommy Cheung to demand he quit the Executive Council
- Tien says two other Exco members, Ronny Tong and Regina Ip, should also consider resigning over their support for the bill
