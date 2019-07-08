Channels

Riot police push members of the media backwards as they clear Nathan Road during Sunday’s protest. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong journalism groups accuse police of assaulting reporters and photographers during extradition bill clashes in Mong Kok

  • Hong Kong Journalists Association, and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association issue joint statement
  • Groups claim three serious incidents took place and police again failed to display identification numbers
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 1:50pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:01pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Photographers wear helmets at a police press conference on June 13, in protest against the force’s handling of the media during clashes the night before. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Society

Press freedom in Hong Kong ‘at its worst’ with journalists attacked and berated by police and protesters on both sides of extradition bill clashes

  • New low for media freedom, says Hong Kong Journalists Association, as it publishes annual report
  • Union predicts situation will decline further, on the back of protest abuse, self-censorship and visa issues
Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 5:48pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:44pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Photographers wear helmets at a police press conference on June 13, in protest against the force's handling of the media during clashes the night before. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
