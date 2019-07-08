Riot police push members of the media backwards as they clear Nathan Road during Sunday’s protest. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong journalism groups accuse police of assaulting reporters and photographers during extradition bill clashes in Mong Kok
- Hong Kong Journalists Association, and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association issue joint statement
- Groups claim three serious incidents took place and police again failed to display identification numbers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Photographers wear helmets at a police press conference on June 13, in protest against the force’s handling of the media during clashes the night before. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Press freedom in Hong Kong ‘at its worst’ with journalists attacked and berated by police and protesters on both sides of extradition bill clashes
- New low for media freedom, says Hong Kong Journalists Association, as it publishes annual report
- Union predicts situation will decline further, on the back of protest abuse, self-censorship and visa issues
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
