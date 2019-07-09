Police and protesters clash in Mong Kok as officers attempt to clear protesters, before a row breaks out within the pro-establishment camp over culpability for the crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: pro-Beijing camp squabbles as former chief justice lends support to commission of inquiry into police handling of violent clashes
- Veteran James Tien calls on 3 advisers to chief executive to resign, including member of own party as Andrew Li says full withdrawal will help heal divided city
- Almost one month on from first march which brought an estimated million to the streets, more rallies planned in Sha Tin and Tseung Kwan O
Riot police officers try to disperse extradition bill protesters during a demonstration in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police accused of provoking protesters and failing to wear ID during Mong Kok chaos after extradition bill march
- Force facing fresh criticism over handling of protesters after Sunday’s extradition demonstration in Kowloon
- Lawmaker group says officers lost control, but police insist dispersal was necessary for public safety and restoration of order
