Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police and protesters clash in Mong Kok as officers attempt to clear protesters, before a row breaks out within the pro-establishment camp over culpability for the crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong protests: pro-Beijing camp squabbles as former chief justice lends support to commission of inquiry into police handling of violent clashes

  • Veteran James Tien calls on 3 advisers to chief executive to resign, including member of own party as Andrew Li says full withdrawal will help heal divided city
  • Almost one month on from first march which brought an estimated million to the streets, more rallies planned in Sha Tin and Tseung Kwan O
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 6:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:31am, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police and protesters clash in Mong Kok as officers attempt to clear protesters, before a row breaks out within the pro-establishment camp over culpability for the crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police officers try to disperse extradition bill protesters during a demonstration in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police accused of provoking protesters and failing to wear ID during Mong Kok chaos after extradition bill march

  • Force facing fresh criticism over handling of protesters after Sunday’s extradition demonstration in Kowloon
  • Lawmaker group says officers lost control, but police insist dispersal was necessary for public safety and restoration of order
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 10:18pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:44am, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police officers try to disperse extradition bill protesters during a demonstration in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.