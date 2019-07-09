Chairwoman of the DAB Starry Lee (third from left), then Director of the Liaison Office Zhang Xiaoming (fourth from right), and Chief Executive Carrie Lam (fourth from left) pictured at the party’s 25th anniversary celebration in July 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee
Largest pro-government party in Hong Kong cancels annual dinner amid plans by extradition bill protesters to gatecrash it
- Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong says event scheduled for Tuesday night is off due to ‘security risks’
- Members of government and officials from Beijing’s liaison office were expected to attend dinner in Central to celebrate party’s 27th birthday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
