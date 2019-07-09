Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai (left) and US Vice-President Mike Pence in the White House on July 8. Photo: Mark Simon
Beijing foreign office slams Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai and US officials over Washington meetings on extradition bill, using words ‘national scum and Hong Kong sinners’
- Spokesman pulls no punches in stinging statement against media mogul and his sessions with Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo
- ‘Don’t keep going farther and farther on this wrong path’, statement warns the US
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chairwoman of the DAB Starry Lee (third from left), then director of the liaison office Zhang Xiaoming (fourth from right), and Chief Executive Carrie Lam (fourth from left) pictured at the party’s 25th anniversary celebration in July 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s largest pro-government party cancels its annual dinner over fears extradition bill protesters planned to gatecrash it
- Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong says event scheduled for Tuesday night is off due to ‘security risks’
- Members of government and officials from Beijing’s liaison office were expected to attend dinner in Central to celebrate party’s 27th birthday
