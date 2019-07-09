Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has again invited students to meet. Photo: Felix Wong
Student leaders snub Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s ‘insincere’ second offer for meeting
- Representatives from eight tertiary institutions vow not to meet city leader until she promises to exonerate those arrested during extradition bill protests
- Lam says it would be against rule of law to grant amnesty ‘at this stage’, with investigations still ongoing and prosecutions not undertaken
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has again invited students to meet. Photo: Felix Wong
Riot police officers try to disperse extradition bill protesters during a demonstration in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police accused of provoking protesters and failing to wear ID during Mong Kok chaos after extradition bill march
- Force facing fresh criticism over handling of protesters after Sunday’s extradition demonstration in Kowloon
- Lawmaker group says officers lost control, but police insist dispersal was necessary for public safety and restoration of order
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Riot police officers try to disperse extradition bill protesters during a demonstration in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters