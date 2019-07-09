Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has again invited students to meet. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Student leaders snub Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s ‘insincere’ second offer for meeting

  • Representatives from eight tertiary institutions vow not to meet city leader until she promises to exonerate those arrested during extradition bill protests
  • Lam says it would be against rule of law to grant amnesty ‘at this stage’, with investigations still ongoing and prosecutions not undertaken
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 9:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Riot police officers try to disperse extradition bill protesters during a demonstration in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police accused of provoking protesters and failing to wear ID during Mong Kok chaos after extradition bill march

  • Force facing fresh criticism over handling of protesters after Sunday’s extradition demonstration in Kowloon
  • Lawmaker group says officers lost control, but police insist dispersal was necessary for public safety and restoration of order
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 10:18pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:27pm, 9 Jul, 2019

