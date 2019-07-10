Protesters have taken to sticking messages on surfaces in the city to voice their opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Lennon Walls’ loaded with protest messages spring up across Hong Kong as police in Tai Po jump into action to remove posts featuring personal information of officer targeted after clashes
- About 100 officers visit Tai Po site around 12.30am on Wednesday and take photos of posts in question before removing them, leaving rest of wall untouched
- Colourful message display that became a landmark for Occupy Central 2014 has returned for latest protests, with boards popping up across the city
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters have taken to sticking messages on surfaces in the city to voice their opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Carrie Lam stood firm on not setting up a top-level probe into clashes between police and protesters. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill may be ‘dead’ but city leader Carrie Lam still unable to win over her critics
- Lam describes government’s work in amending law as ‘complete failure’
- Opponents dismiss latest attempt at defusing crisis that has rocked Hong Kong, accusing the chief executive of engaging in semantics and being insincere
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Carrie Lam stood firm on not setting up a top-level probe into clashes between police and protesters. Photo: Felix Wong