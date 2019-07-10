Two protesters at a demonstration against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Young people not a problem and most have protested in peaceful and reasonable manner, says Hong Kong education minister
- Kevin Yeung says city’s youth care about society and pledges to help government communicate better with students
- Education chief also thinks liberal studies, blamed by former city leader for protests, instil ‘critical thinking and right values’ in young people
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
