Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Two protesters at a demonstration against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Young people not a problem and most have protested in peaceful and reasonable manner, says Hong Kong education minister

  • Kevin Yeung says city’s youth care about society and pledges to help government communicate better with students
  • Education chief also thinks liberal studies, blamed by former city leader for protests, instil ‘critical thinking and right values’ in young people
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 12:15pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:15pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Two protesters at a demonstration against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.