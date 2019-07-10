The headquarters and studios of Television Broadcasts in Tseung Kwan O. TVB is Hong Kong's largest and oldest free-to-air terrestrial television channel. Photo: EPA
Pocari Sweat among big brand advertisers reportedly fleeing Hong Kong broadcaster TVB over biased coverage claims and boycott call
- City’s biggest broadcaster accused of ‘fake news’ and reporting that favours government and pro-establishment camp
- Japanese company draws derision from mainland Chinese internet users with some calling for ban on the ‘pro-Hong Kong independence drink’.
