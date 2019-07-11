Hong Kong civil servants were set to have an annual salary increase approved, but recent extradition protests have pushed it back. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Pay rise for Hong Kong’s 173,000 civil servants to be delayed for months due to protesters’ damage to Legislative Council complex
- Finance Committee was to approve annual salary increase before its three-month summer break
- But extensive protest damage has pushed the approval back until October at the soonest
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong civil servants were set to have an annual salary increase approved, but recent extradition protests have pushed it back. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents her Executive Council shortly after taking office in July 2017. Photo: Edward Wong
In the spotlight for once, the Executive Council – the de facto cabinet of Hong Kong’s chief executive – is taking flak for its advising of Carrie Lam in the extradition bill crisis
- Exco meets most weeks with the city’s leader, who is bound by law to consult it on policy
- Advisory body now faces calls for members to resign and criticism for going on summer recess at a critical time
Topic | Executive Council of Hong Kong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents her Executive Council shortly after taking office in July 2017. Photo: Edward Wong