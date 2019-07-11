Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong civil servants were set to have an annual salary increase approved, but recent extradition protests have pushed it back. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Pay rise for Hong Kong’s 173,000 civil servants to be delayed for months due to protesters’ damage to Legislative Council complex

  • Finance Committee was to approve annual salary increase before its three-month summer break
  • But extensive protest damage has pushed the approval back until October at the soonest
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 12:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:47pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong civil servants were set to have an annual salary increase approved, but recent extradition protests have pushed it back. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents her Executive Council shortly after taking office in July 2017. Photo: Edward Wong
Politics

In the spotlight for once, the Executive Council – the de facto cabinet of Hong Kong’s chief executive – is taking flak for its advising of Carrie Lam in the extradition bill crisis

  • Exco meets most weeks with the city’s leader, who is bound by law to consult it on policy
  • Advisory body now faces calls for members to resign and criticism for going on summer recess at a critical time
Topic |   Executive Council of Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 10:12am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:51am, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents her Executive Council shortly after taking office in July 2017. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.