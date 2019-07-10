Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Carrie Lam (centre) opens a library on Lamma Island on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam launches public consultation for policy address. Critics accuse her of sidestepping extradition bill crisis while allies ask for sweeteners

  • Beleaguered chief executive promises to listen ‘humbly’ to develop economy and improve livelihoods
  • Lam expected to release policy address in October pending renovations to the vandalised Legislative Council
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 10:58pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:58pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam (centre) opens a library on Lamma Island on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.