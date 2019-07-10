Carrie Lam (centre) opens a library on Lamma Island on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam launches public consultation for policy address. Critics accuse her of sidestepping extradition bill crisis while allies ask for sweeteners
- Beleaguered chief executive promises to listen ‘humbly’ to develop economy and improve livelihoods
- Lam expected to release policy address in October pending renovations to the vandalised Legislative Council
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
