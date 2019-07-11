Channels

Zhang Xiang (right), president of the University of Hong Kong, receives a petition from students aggrieved by his response to the storming of Legco during the July 1 protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
University of Hong Kong president vows to condemn all violence at extradition bill protests after students accuse him of ‘singling out’ demonstrators who stormed Legislative Council

  • Facing threat of campus protests, Professor Zhang Xiang meets students angered by his ‘anti-demonstrator’ remarks
  • Zhang says violence ‘by any party’ should be condemned after earlier issuing statement that he was ‘disheartened’ by Legco attack
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 12:10am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:41am, 11 Jul, 2019

Protesters clash with police officers in Shan Tung Street in Mong Kok on Sunday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters and police fight pitched battles in late-night showdown after mass rally against Hong Kong extradition bill

  • Thousands of protesters converge on Mong Kok after earlier march passed off without incident
  • Police say they arrested six people in connection with the march and the clashes that followed
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu  

Victor Ting  

Su Xinqi  

Kanis Leung  

Published: 1:02am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:26pm, 8 Jul, 2019

