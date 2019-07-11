Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents her Executive Council shortly after taking office in July 2017. Photo: Edward Wong
In the spotlight for once, the Executive Council – the de facto cabinet of Hong Kong’s chief executive – is taking flak for its advising of Carrie Lam in the extradition bill crisis
- Exco meets most weeks with the city’s leader, who is bound by law to consult it on policy
- Advisory body now faces calls for members to resign and criticism for going on summer recess at critical time
