Scuffles erupt at Yau Tong MTR station late into the evening. Photo: Alvin Lum
Politics

Two retired policemen among three people arrested over clashes sparked by ‘Lennon Walls’, Hong Kong’s latest show of defiance against hated extradition bill

  • Former officers are involved in row at Yau Tong MTR station where showdown between protesters and government supporters erupts
  • Third suspect filmed in separate case repeatedly punching younger man in Kowloon Bay
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 3:49pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:14pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Protesters have taken to sticking messages on surfaces in the city to voice their opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

‘Lennon Walls’ spring up across Hong Kong as more than 200 police in Tai Po remove messages featuring officers’ personal information

  • Colourful collages were landmark feature of 2014 Occupy protests with a Lennon Wall next to a staircase at the city’s legislature in Admiralty
  • Colourful message display that became a landmark for Occupy Central 2014 has returned for latest protests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Tony Cheung  

Christy Leung  

Published: 12:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:29am, 11 Jul, 2019

Protesters have taken to sticking messages on surfaces in the city to voice their opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
