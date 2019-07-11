Channels

Wang Zhimin, director of the central government's liaison office, on Thursday at the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong offers support to Chief Executive Carrie Lam and blasts protesters’ violence in first remarks since extradition crisis escalated

  • Wang Zhimin condemns recent violence as ‘heart-rending and shocking’ and slams those who colluded with external forces
  • He also backs city’s police and urges Hongkongers to give government ‘time and room’ to improve
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 8:52pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:51pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Wang Zhimin, director of the central government's liaison office, on Thursday at the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
