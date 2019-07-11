More than 350,000 people register themselves in latest voter campaign that began in May. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong witnesses record registration of voters since 2003 as 350,000 new people express willingness to exercise franchise after extradition bill protests
- Voter registration figures stood at 81,000 last year and 83,000 in 2017
- People want to exercise their power after extradition bill protests, feels opposition lawmaker
