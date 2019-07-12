Internal strife has emerged at Pocari Sweat on the mainland and in Hong Kong over the latter office’s decision to stop running adverts on TVB in the wake of protest coverage complaints. Photo: Shutterstock
Pocari Sweat, Pizza Hut’s mainland China offices distance themselves from Hong Kong franchises over ‘TVB bias’ in coverage of extradition bill protests
- Sports drink manufacturer on mainland pans Hong Kong colleagues for decision to stop running adverts on city’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster
- Decision made following public concern over ‘pro-Beijing coverage’, as anti-bill campaigners target other advertisers
A TVB cameraman is surrounded by protesters at a rally last month. Photo: Twitter
Pocari Sweat among big brand advertisers ditching Hong Kong broadcaster TVB over claims its extradition bill protest coverage was biased
- City’s biggest broadcaster accused of ‘fake news’ and reporting that favours government and pro-establishment camp
- Japanese company draws derision from mainland Chinese internet users with some calling for ban on the ‘pro-Hong Kong independence drink’
