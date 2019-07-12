Channels

Protesters gather outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on June 21 during a siege that lasted 15 hours. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Extradition bill crisis: Why are the young people of Hong Kong angry and deeply unhappy?

  • Devastating scenes of vandalism at the city’s legislature have shocked the world and exposed the despair and desperation of Hong Kong’s youth
  • Adults care about their jobs and flats but kids only think of right and wrong, with a pure heart, one online commentator says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Published: 8:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:25am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A memorial service at the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) for two students whose deaths have been linked with the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Health & Environment

Nearly 1 in 10 people in Hong Kong likely to have depression, according to HKU survey conducted during extradition bill crisis

  • Rate of probable depression during latest protests is nearly double level at time of Occupy Central in 2014
  • Mental health ‘epidemic’ could be triggered by city's bitter divisions, say medical experts
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 8:45pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:50am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

