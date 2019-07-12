Protesters gather outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on June 21 during a siege that lasted 15 hours. Photo: Felix Wong
Extradition bill crisis: Why are the young people of Hong Kong angry and deeply unhappy?
- Devastating scenes of vandalism at the city’s legislature have shocked the world and exposed the despair and desperation of Hong Kong’s youth
- Adults care about their jobs and flats but kids only think of right and wrong, with a pure heart, one online commentator says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters gather outside police headquarters in Wan Chai on June 21 during a siege that lasted 15 hours. Photo: Felix Wong
A memorial service at the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) for two students whose deaths have been linked with the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Nearly 1 in 10 people in Hong Kong likely to have depression, according to HKU survey conducted during extradition bill crisis
- Rate of probable depression during latest protests is nearly double level at time of Occupy Central in 2014
- Mental health ‘epidemic’ could be triggered by city's bitter divisions, say medical experts
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A memorial service at the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) for two students whose deaths have been linked with the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So