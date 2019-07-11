Police move in after dozens of people remove protest messages from a wall near Yau Tong MTR station on July 10, sparking clashes with young anti-bill campaigners. Photo: Alvin Lum
Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong backs city’s embattled leader and slams ‘uncivilised radicals’ as retired police officers arrested over clashes at ‘Lennon Walls’
- Liaison office director Wang Zhimin underlines importance of rule of law and decries violence of protesters who trashed Hong Kong’s legislature
- Wang made it clear Beijing was fully behind Chief Executive Carrie Lam as fallout over her government’s mishandling of extradition bill continues
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police move in after dozens of people remove protest messages from a wall near Yau Tong MTR station on July 10, sparking clashes with young anti-bill campaigners. Photo: Alvin Lum
Protesters have taken to sticking messages on surfaces in the city to voice their opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Lennon Walls’ spring up across Hong Kong as more than 200 police in Tai Po remove messages featuring officers’ personal information
- Colourful collages were landmark feature of 2014 Occupy protests with a Lennon Wall next to a staircase at the city’s legislature in Admiralty
- Colourful message display that became a landmark for Occupy Central 2014 has returned for latest protests
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters have taken to sticking messages on surfaces in the city to voice their opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang