Police move in after dozens of people remove protest messages from a wall near Yau Tong MTR station on July 10, sparking clashes with young anti-bill campaigners. Photo: Alvin Lum
Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong backs city’s embattled leader and slams ‘uncivilised radicals’ as retired police officers arrested over clashes at ‘Lennon Walls’

  • Liaison office director Wang Zhimin underlines importance of rule of law and decries violence of protesters who trashed Hong Kong’s legislature
  • Wang made it clear Beijing was fully behind Chief Executive Carrie Lam as fallout over her government’s mishandling of extradition bill continues
Clifford Lo  

Kimmy Chung  

Christy Leung  

Published: 11:48pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:17am, 12 Jul, 2019

Protesters have taken to sticking messages on surfaces in the city to voice their opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Lennon Walls’ spring up across Hong Kong as more than 200 police in Tai Po remove messages featuring officers’ personal information

  • Colourful collages were landmark feature of 2014 Occupy protests with a Lennon Wall next to a staircase at the city’s legislature in Admiralty
  • Colourful message display that became a landmark for Occupy Central 2014 has returned for latest protests
Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Tony Cheung  

Christy Leung  

Published: 12:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:29am, 11 Jul, 2019

