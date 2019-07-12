Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mainland tourists shopping in Sheung Shui. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Protest planned for Hong Kong’s Sheung Shui against mainland Chinese parallel traders puts pharmacies on alert

  • Local group members to march through streets of Sheung Shui border district to protest against tax evasion by mainland Chinese traders who buy duty-free goods
  • Merchants association warns shopkeepers of potential chaos and asks them to bring down the shutters if required
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 8:17am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:59am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mainland tourists shopping in Sheung Shui. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.