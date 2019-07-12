Mainland tourists shopping in Sheung Shui. Photo: Winson Wong
Protest planned for Hong Kong’s Sheung Shui against mainland Chinese parallel traders puts pharmacies on alert
- Local group members to march through streets of Sheung Shui border district to protest against tax evasion by mainland Chinese traders who buy duty-free goods
- Merchants association warns shopkeepers of potential chaos and asks them to bring down the shutters if required
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
