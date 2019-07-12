A mother and her son pictured at a ‘Lennon Wall’ in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Deploy auxiliary police around ‘Lennon Walls’ to head off confrontations, says former Hong Kong minister Joseph Wong
- Former civil service secretary also suggests electoral reform for Legco and for rethink of ‘one-way’ permit system that allows mainland Chinese to settle in city
- Wong recommends counselling services and appropriate leave for police whose emotions are ‘near breaking point’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Scuffles erupt at Yau Tong MTR station late into the evening. Photo: Alvin Lum
Two retired policemen among three people arrested over clashes sparked by ‘Lennon Walls’, Hong Kong’s latest show of defiance against hated extradition bill
- Former officers are involved in row at Yau Tong MTR station where showdown between protesters and government supporters erupts
- Third suspect filmed in separate case repeatedly punching younger man in Kowloon Bay
