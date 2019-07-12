Channels

Police will deploy extra numbers to guard against chaos at a march in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police beef up security in Sha Tin fearing possibility of transport hub, shopping centre or government offices becoming target for radical protesters

  • Government buildings, Sha Tin police station, New Town Plaza and MTR and bus transport hubs could all become targets of radical protesters, source says
  • Rally organiser expects about 10,000 extradition bill protesters to join latest march
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Clifford Lo  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 8:20pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:19pm, 12 Jul, 2019

