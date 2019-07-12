Channels

Members of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions protests outside a Yoshinoya franchise on Friday in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Felix Wong
Yoshinoya Hong Kong steams at local advertising agency as disputes over extradition bill roil local workplaces

  • Confederation of Trade Unions says workers complain of unfair treatment from pro-establishment employers
  • Hong Kong affiliate of Japanese chain caught in dispute and subject of protesting against alleged sacking
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 9:11pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:11pm, 12 Jul, 2019

