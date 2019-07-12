More than 100 students, alumni and staff gather at the University of Hong Kong campus, urging president and vice-chancellor Zhang Xiang to retract a statement they saw as biased against the protest movement. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Emotional Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam opens up to political allies at private dinner while city’s police force braces for another weekend of protests
- Lam spoke candidly to members of Hong Kong Construction Association and made enigmatic remark about whether she would see them again next year
- Meanwhile, protesters gear up for marches in Sheung Shui and Sha Tin as another mass rally outside city’s legislature on July 21 will call for Lam’s resignation
