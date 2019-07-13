HKU vice chancellor and president Zhang Xiang meets students outside his campus residence. Photo: Jonathan Wong
University of Hong Kong will protect its students from summary arrest, says vice chancellor in impromptu dialogue with extradition bill protesters
- Zhang Xiang speaks to students outside his residence and says police without proper arrest warrants will be refused entry to campus
- University will also provide support to students affected by protests and hold forum in coming week to let them air their views
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police officers backed off when protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on July 1, waiting until midnight to disperse the crowds. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong police ‘to stay on defensive’ while dealing with radical protesters and will only escalate approach if there is violence or occupation of major roads
- Force understands police community relations have chilled and want to avoid confrontation
- Keeping minimal police presence could help ease the tension, says former police superintendent Clement Lai Ka-chi
