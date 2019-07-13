Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

HKU vice chancellor and president Zhang Xiang meets students outside his campus residence. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

University of Hong Kong will protect its students from summary arrest, says vice chancellor in impromptu dialogue with extradition bill protesters

  • Zhang Xiang speaks to students outside his residence and says police without proper arrest warrants will be refused entry to campus
  • University will also provide support to students affected by protests and hold forum in coming week to let them air their views
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 1:59pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:10pm, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

HKU vice chancellor and president Zhang Xiang meets students outside his campus residence. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police officers backed off when protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on July 1, waiting until midnight to disperse the crowds. Photo: EPA
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police ‘to stay on defensive’ while dealing with radical protesters and will only escalate approach if there is violence or occupation of major roads

  • Force understands police community relations have chilled and want to avoid confrontation
  • Keeping minimal police presence could help ease the tension, says former police superintendent Clement Lai Ka-chi
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 9:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:16am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers backed off when protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on July 1, waiting until midnight to disperse the crowds. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.