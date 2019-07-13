Patrick Ho was jailed for three years by a New York federal court in March, after being found guilty of offering a total of US$2.9 million (HK$22.7 million) in bribes to former UNGA president Sam Kutesa, Chadian President Idriss Déby and Senegalese diplomat Cheikh Gadio. Photo: AP
Jailed former Hong Kong minister Patrick Ho acted as go-between for former UNGA chief to meet Xi Jinping, according to documents filed for his appeal
- Ho tried to set up meeting between Ugandan Sam Kutesa and Xi, though Kutesa did not ultimately meet the Chinese president on visit to Beijing
- Former home affairs secretary was jailed in New York for three years in March after being found guilty of offering US$2.9 million in bribes to Kutesa and two others
