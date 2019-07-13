Channels

Mainland tourists shopping in Sheung Shui. Photo: Winson Wong
Sheung Shui braces for protests as Hongkongers take to streets against parallel trading by mainland Chinese visitors

  • About 40 shops close along march route, including pharmacies and cosmetics shops popular with mainlanders
  • Locals have long complained of large influxes of people from mainland who buy duty-free products to resell at profit across the border
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi  

Kimmy Chung  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 2:59pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:50pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Protesters occupying Nathan Road after a peaceful march on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
The difference between a Kowloon extradition bill protest and one on Hong Kong Island: it’s more than just fishballs

  • Internet users pore over why Sunday’s mass protest did not last late into the night, unlike on previous occasions on the other side of Victoria Harbour
  • While Tamar in Admiralty is the political heart, Kowloon embodies much of city’s character and history
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Emily Tsang  

Rachel Yeo  

Published: 12:00pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 13 Jul, 2019

