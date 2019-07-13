Mainland tourists shopping in Sheung Shui. Photo: Winson Wong
Sheung Shui braces for protests as Hongkongers take to streets against parallel trading by mainland Chinese visitors
- About 40 shops close along march route, including pharmacies and cosmetics shops popular with mainlanders
- Locals have long complained of large influxes of people from mainland who buy duty-free products to resell at profit across the border
Protesters occupying Nathan Road after a peaceful march on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
The difference between a Kowloon extradition bill protest and one on Hong Kong Island: it’s more than just fishballs
- Internet users pore over why Sunday’s mass protest did not last late into the night, unlike on previous occasions on the other side of Victoria Harbour
- While Tamar in Admiralty is the political heart, Kowloon embodies much of city’s character and history
