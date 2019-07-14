Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters target a Lung Fung Dispensary outlet in Sheung Shui. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Pharmacies and cosmetics shops targeted as parallel trading protest takes ugly turn in Hong Kong border town

  • Dozens of shops and restaurants either closed early or shut for the day fearing trouble
  • Young, masked protesters target pharmacies by disrupting operations or building barriers in front of stores
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Su Xinqi  

Alvin Lum  

Denise Tsang  

Published: 1:07am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:28am, 14 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters target a Lung Fung Dispensary outlet in Sheung Shui. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.