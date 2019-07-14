Channels

Patrick Nip said the three places had been deleted after communications between the site administrator and the Hong Kong government. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan deleted from website for mainland China’s controversial ‘social credit system’ as rumours swirl of implementation

  • Constitutional affairs chief Patrick Nip reveals move in late night Facebook post
  • Hong Kong government source says deletion done to avoid any misunderstanding that scheme will be implemented locally
Topic |   China's social credit system
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Patrick Nip said the three places had been deleted after communications between the site administrator and the Hong Kong government. Photo: Felix Wong
