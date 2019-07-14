A suspect hangs perilously from a footbridge in Sheung Shui after police tried to speak to him. Photo: AP
Two arrested as parallel trading protests descend into chaos at Hong Kong border town Sheung Shui, while lawmaker accuses police of targeting innocent man, who tries to jump off bridge ‘out of panic’
- One young man, suspected of unlawful assembly, attempts to jump off bridge in apparent bid to avoid police inquiries
- Lawmaker says police were pursuing innocent man, but union accuses Andrew Wan of ‘lying and misleading’ the public, adding officers saved suspect’s life
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
