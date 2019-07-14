The march in Sha Tin started early because a large crowd had already gathered. Edmond So
Thousands gather in Hong Kong park for latest rally against extradition bill after previous day’s protest marred by violence
- March follows protest against parallel trading in the border town of Sheung Shui that turned violent on Saturday
- Police expect high turnout as there are many pro-democracy supporters and youngsters in New Territories East
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Rioting in Kowloon in April 1966. File photo
Extradition bill protests: what Hong Kong’s history of riots can teach Carrie Lam
- The best way for the embattled chief executive to find a way out of the city’s present crisis may be to look to its past, historians and former officials say
- After all, the British colonial administration weathered far more violent affairs
