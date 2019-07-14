Members of Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions demonstrate outside a Yoshinoya restaurant, which has become embroiled in controversy over its reaction to an employee social media post poking fun at police. Photo: Felix Wong
Uproar against firms such as Pocari Sweat, Tempo, Yoshinoya and Pizza Hut shows brands tread dangerous ground by taking sides on Hong Kong extradition protests, say marketing experts
- Politics cannot be avoided but firms face damage to their image if they take stance that offends customers, warn advertising agencies
- Tough balancing act in catering for customers on either side of the border, with erosion of 1.2 billion-strong consumer market the cost of getting it wrong
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
An estimated 1 million people took to the streets of Hong Kong on June 9. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong protest crisis being watched closely by Beijing task force in Shenzhen for nearly a month, with bottom line being ‘no bloodshed’
- Sources reveal task force sent to neighbouring special economic zone on June 9, when an estimated 1 million people took to streets
- Top priority for central government is to keep Hong Kong stable and avoid bloodshed
