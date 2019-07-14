Channels

Members of Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions demonstrate outside a Yoshinoya restaurant, which has become embroiled in controversy over its reaction to an employee social media post poking fun at police. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Uproar against firms such as Pocari Sweat, Tempo, Yoshinoya and Pizza Hut shows brands tread dangerous ground by taking sides on Hong Kong extradition protests, say marketing experts

  • Politics cannot be avoided but firms face damage to their image if they take stance that offends customers, warn advertising agencies
  • Tough balancing act in catering for customers on either side of the border, with erosion of 1.2 billion-strong consumer market the cost of getting it wrong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 5:00pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Members of Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions demonstrate outside a Yoshinoya restaurant, which has become embroiled in controversy over its reaction to an employee social media post poking fun at police. Photo: Felix Wong
An estimated 1 million people took to the streets of Hong Kong on June 9. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Hong Kong protest crisis being watched closely by Beijing task force in Shenzhen for nearly a month, with bottom line being ‘no bloodshed’

  • Sources reveal task force sent to neighbouring special economic zone on June 9, when an estimated 1 million people took to streets
  • Top priority for central government is to keep Hong Kong stable and avoid bloodshed
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Jun Mai  

Published: 7:18pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:57am, 8 Jul, 2019

An estimated 1 million people took to the streets of Hong Kong on June 9. Photo: Robert Ng
