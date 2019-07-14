Protesters use umbrellas to protect themselves on Sunday as they face-off with riot police after a march in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protesters in Sha Tin showered with support and supplies – even from 10 floors up
- Residents of nearby housing estates tossed down protest necessities – such as water bottles, umbrellas and cling wrap
- ‘Tears welled up in my eyes,’ says Sha Tin district councillor who took part in the protest
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
