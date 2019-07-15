According to a report by the Financial Times, Carrie Lam offered to step down as chief executive but Beijing refused her resignation. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam’s office categorically denies report she offered to resign as Hong Kong leader
- Director of Chief Executive’s Office Eric Chan says report that Lam offered to step down on several occasions is ‘groundless’
- Rumours about Lam’s resignation have been circulating in the Chinese media and this is not the first time that her office has issued a denial
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Emotional Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam opens up to political allies at private dinner while city’s police force braces for another weekend of protests
- Lam spoke candidly to members of Hong Kong Construction Association and made enigmatic remark about whether she would see them again next year
- Protesters gear up for marches in Sheung Shui and Sha Tin as another mass rally outside city’s legislature, called for July 21, will seek Lam’s resignation
More than 100 students, alumni and staff gather at the University of Hong Kong campus, urging the president and vice-chancellor Zhang Xiang to retract a statement they saw as biased against the protest movement. Photo: Jonathan Wong