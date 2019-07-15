Channels

According to a report by the Financial Times, Carrie Lam offered to step down as chief executive but Beijing refused her resignation. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Carrie Lam’s office categorically denies report she offered to resign as Hong Kong leader

  • Director of Chief Executive’s Office Eric Chan says report that Lam offered to step down on several occasions is ‘groundless’
  • Rumours about Lam’s resignation have been circulating in the Chinese media and this is not the first time that her office has issued a denial
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 12:19pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:40pm, 15 Jul, 2019

More than 100 students, alumni and staff gather at the University of Hong Kong campus, urging the president and vice-chancellor Zhang Xiang to retract a statement they saw as biased against the protest movement. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Emotional Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam opens up to political allies at private dinner while city’s police force braces for another weekend of protests

  • Lam spoke candidly to members of Hong Kong Construction Association and made enigmatic remark about whether she would see them again next year
  • Protesters gear up for marches in Sheung Shui and Sha Tin as another mass rally outside city’s legislature, called for July 21, will seek Lam’s resignation
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 11:17pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:43pm, 13 Jul, 2019

