Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Young Hongkongers are among the 600 or so attending the first day of the People’s Liberation Army summer camp at San Wai Barracks in Fanling. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hundreds of young people in Hong Kong sign up for People’s Liberation Army summer camp as extradition bill clashes, mostly involving younger demonstrators, rage in city

  • Numbers signing up higher than last year, according to People’s Liberation Army, as youth movement against extradition bill grips Hong Kong
  • Young participants to go on drills and attend ethics seminars at military-style camp at the PLA’s city garrison
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 2:17pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:17pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Young Hongkongers are among the 600 or so attending the first day of the People’s Liberation Army summer camp at San Wai Barracks in Fanling. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Plan to let Hong Kong people join Chinese army shelved in wake of extradition bill crisis

  • Proposal to let PLA recruit city residents likely to be delayed after wave of protests and military’s fears over ‘unhealthy’ political influences
  • Plans to allow people to apply for Great Bay Area civil service posts also left in doubt
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Minnie Chan  

Published: 10:32pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:50am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.