Young Hongkongers are among the 600 or so attending the first day of the People’s Liberation Army summer camp at San Wai Barracks in Fanling. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hundreds of young people in Hong Kong sign up for People’s Liberation Army summer camp as extradition bill clashes, mostly involving younger demonstrators, rage in city
- Numbers signing up higher than last year, according to People’s Liberation Army, as youth movement against extradition bill grips Hong Kong
- Young participants to go on drills and attend ethics seminars at military-style camp at the PLA’s city garrison
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Plan to let Hong Kong people join Chinese army shelved in wake of extradition bill crisis
- Proposal to let PLA recruit city residents likely to be delayed after wave of protests and military’s fears over ‘unhealthy’ political influences
- Plans to allow people to apply for Great Bay Area civil service posts also left in doubt
