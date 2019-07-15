Channels

Clashes break out at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam slams ‘thugs’ who attacked police in Sha Tin on Sunday and calls on all residents to defend rule of law

  • At least 22 people injured when violent clashes broke out in northern town following march
  • Police chief had earlier described protesters as ‘thugs’ and vowed those responsible would be tracked down and held accountable
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Published: 3:52pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:20pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Politics

Carrie Lam’s office categorically denies report she offered to resign as Hong Kong leader

  • Director of Chief Executive’s Office Eric Chan says report that Lam offered to step down on several occasions is ‘groundless’
  • Rumours about Lam’s resignation have been circulating in the Chinese media and this is not the first time that her office has issued a denial
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 12:19pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:40pm, 15 Jul, 2019

