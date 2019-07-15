Clashes break out at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam slams ‘thugs’ who attacked police in Sha Tin on Sunday and calls on all residents to defend rule of law
- At least 22 people injured when violent clashes broke out in northern town following march
- Police chief had earlier described protesters as ‘thugs’ and vowed those responsible would be tracked down and held accountable
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Clashes break out at New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
According to a report by the Financial Times, Carrie Lam offered to step down as chief executive but Beijing refused her resignation. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam’s office categorically denies report she offered to resign as Hong Kong leader
- Director of Chief Executive’s Office Eric Chan says report that Lam offered to step down on several occasions is ‘groundless’
- Rumours about Lam’s resignation have been circulating in the Chinese media and this is not the first time that her office has issued a denial
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
According to a report by the Financial Times, Carrie Lam offered to step down as chief executive but Beijing refused her resignation. Photo: Nora Tam