Protesters harass a TVB cameraman during an anti-extradition bill demonstration outside the government headquarters in Admiralty on June 16. Photo: Antony Dickson
Hong Kong’s largest television broadcaster TVB defends neutrality of news coverage, lambasts extradition bill protesters for attacking journalists
- Intimidating journalists or boycotting channel are attempts to influence reporting which affects freedom of press, says TVB chief
- Station writes to staff and also announces early pay rise
