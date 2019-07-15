Channels

An injured woman is treated at a shopping mall in Sha Tin on Sunday during clashes between extradition bill protesters and police. Photo: EPA
Politics

Hong Kong human rights activists denounce escalating violence used by police and protesters in ongoing extradition battles

  • Activists say both sides have ramped up violence as the protests wore on, with one campaigner calling the trend ‘worrying’
  • Clash on Sunday in Sha Tin left 28 people injured, including 13 police officers – one of whom had part of his finger bitten off
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 10:17pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:17pm, 15 Jul, 2019

