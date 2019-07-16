Demonstrators gather in the atrium of the New Town Plaza shopping mall on Sunday night. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s biggest developer faces backlash from extradition bill protesters who blame it for violent clashes with police in group’s upmarket Sha Tin mall
- Protesters are planning to launch a campaign to boycott shopping malls owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Company reiterates it did not call police and was unaware of their deployment in Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza
Protesters use umbrellas to protect themselves on Sunday as they face-off with riot police after a march in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protesters in Sha Tin showered with support and supplies – even from 10 floors up
- Residents of nearby housing estates tossed down protest necessities – such as water bottles, umbrellas and cling wrap
- ‘Tears welled up in my eyes,’ says Sha Tin district councillor who took part in the protest
