The Hong Kong Book Fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai in July 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protesters to target annual book fair and Beijing-owned Sino United Publishing
- Protest leaders’ plan protest against Sino United Publishing secured more than 2,200 online endorsements in one day
- Run by Beijing’s liaison office, SUP dominates as much as 90 per cent of the city’s retail book business
Topic | Hong Kong Book Fair
