Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Screen grab of a video showing a group of masked figures plastering flags of the Eight-Nation Alliance over the Lennon Wall in Tai Po. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Tai Po Lennon Wall restored after group of masked men plaster flags of historical invaders of China, the Eight-Nation Alliance, over it in night-time manoeuvre

  • Eyewitnesses say dozens of men arrived around 2am and started covering anti-extradition bill display with flags of countries that invaded China in 1900
  • Some pro-Beijing figures have accused foreign countries of being behind extradition bill protests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 8:55pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:01pm, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Screen grab of a video showing a group of masked figures plastering flags of the Eight-Nation Alliance over the Lennon Wall in Tai Po. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.