Police warn extradition bill protesters in Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza mall on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s retail sector may see double-digit decline year on year over summer holidays due to extradition bill protests, business association warns

  • Most shops record drop in revenue in June and first week of July, some posting a double-digit fall, Hong Kong Retail Management Association says
  • Another expert says impact of extradition bill protests would be felt more on spending of tourists than local shoppers in medium term
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 10:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:05pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Protester To Kai-wa attends Sha Tin Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with assaulting officers on Sunday, including biting through a police sergeant’s ring finger. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protester appears in court accused of biting off police officer’s finger during extradition bill clashes in Sha Tin

  • The 22-year-old and one other defendant, also on officer assault charges, granted bail by magistrate on Tuesday
  • Demonstrators appear in court in connection with Sunday’s violent clashes, which led to arrest of about 50 people
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 6:45pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:36pm, 16 Jul, 2019

