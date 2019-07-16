Police warn extradition bill protesters in Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza mall on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s retail sector may see double-digit decline year on year over summer holidays due to extradition bill protests, business association warns
- Most shops record drop in revenue in June and first week of July, some posting a double-digit fall, Hong Kong Retail Management Association says
- Another expert says impact of extradition bill protests would be felt more on spending of tourists than local shoppers in medium term
Protester To Kai-wa attends Sha Tin Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with assaulting officers on Sunday, including biting through a police sergeant’s ring finger. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protester appears in court accused of biting off police officer’s finger during extradition bill clashes in Sha Tin
- The 22-year-old and one other defendant, also on officer assault charges, granted bail by magistrate on Tuesday
- Demonstrators appear in court in connection with Sunday’s violent clashes, which led to arrest of about 50 people
