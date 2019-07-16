Dozens of members signed a petition questioning the club’s absence from Sunday’s march against mistreatment of journalists by police, which was organised by seven media groups. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Amid accusations of inaction from members, Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club renews call for independent inquiry into reports of police impeding journalists
- Dozens of members had signed petition asking why club was absent from journalists’ march on Sunday and slamming FCC’s ‘half-hearted’ response
- Club president Jodi Schneider says investigation into allegations police targeted journalists should be conducted by a neutral third party
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
