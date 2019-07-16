Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dozens of members signed a petition questioning the club’s absence from Sunday’s march against mistreatment of journalists by police, which was organised by seven media groups. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Amid accusations of inaction from members, Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club renews call for independent inquiry into reports of police impeding journalists

  • Dozens of members had signed petition asking why club was absent from journalists’ march on Sunday and slamming FCC’s ‘half-hearted’ response
  • Club president Jodi Schneider says investigation into allegations police targeted journalists should be conducted by a neutral third party
Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 10:37pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:49pm, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dozens of members signed a petition questioning the club’s absence from Sunday’s march against mistreatment of journalists by police, which was organised by seven media groups. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.