A policeman stands guard at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, the venue of the book fair. Photo: Nora Tam
Security arrangements to be enhanced at Hong Kong’s book fair as extradition bill protesters vow to target booths of state-owned publisher
- Anti-extradition bill protesters plan to stage demonstrations at booths run by outlets under Sino United Publishing
- Book fair organising committee member says they will tolerate expression of political views as long as visitors do not face inconvenience
Topic | Hong Kong Book Fair
A policeman stands guard at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, the venue of the book fair. Photo: Nora Tam