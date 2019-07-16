Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Carrie Lam’s rating saw a very slight improvement but it was not statistically significant. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s approval rating rises a little but she remains least popular chief executive since city’s handover in 1997 amid fallout over extradition bill

  • Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng’s approval rating sinks while just 21 per cent of respondents want John Lee to remain as security chief
  • Survey carried out after extradition bill protesters stormed and vandalised the Legislative Council
Topic |   Carrie Lam
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 11:03pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:05pm, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam’s rating saw a very slight improvement but it was not statistically significant. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.