Carrie Lam’s rating saw a very slight improvement but it was not statistically significant. Photo: Felix Wong
Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s approval rating rises a little but she remains least popular chief executive since city’s handover in 1997 amid fallout over extradition bill
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng’s approval rating sinks while just 21 per cent of respondents want John Lee to remain as security chief
- Survey carried out after extradition bill protesters stormed and vandalised the Legislative Council
