Protesters attack police in the New Town Plaza shopping centre on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Organisers planning another mass rally in Hong Kong warn police not to reject their request as move would effectively mean imposing curfew in city
- Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two mass protests that drew historic numbers onto the streets in June, wants to hold march this weekend
- Security Bureau denies reports government is looking into declaring a curfew and banning demonstrations following escalation of violence
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
