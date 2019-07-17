Protesters gather outside the customer service centre at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin on Tuesday evening. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers besiege complaints desk of Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza demanding owner Sun Hung Kai explains why police entered mall during extradition bill protest
- Hundreds gather at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin demanding explanation why police were allowed to enter premises during Sunday’s protest
- Protesters leave Post-it notes on walls asking SHKP to reply or face boycott by consumers
