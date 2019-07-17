Police fear a repeat of the scenes in New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, telling organisers they may not grant approval for another rally in Kowloon. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill protests: police warn organisers they ‘may block’ Kowloon rally between Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan over unrest fears
- Police raise public safety concerns about July 27 event following violent clashes at protests over the weekend
- Organisers say they cannot stop people taking to the streets even if police refuse permission for the march
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police fear a repeat of the scenes in New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, telling organisers they may not grant approval for another rally in Kowloon. Photo: Felix Wong
An injured woman is treated at a shopping mall in Sha Tin on Sunday during clashes between extradition bill protesters and police. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong human rights activists denounce escalating violence used by police and protesters in ongoing extradition battles
- Activists say both sides have ramped up violence as the protests wear on, with one campaigner calling the trend ‘worrying’
- Sunday’s clash in Sha Tin left 28 people injured, including 13 police officers – one of whom had part of his finger bitten off
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
An injured woman is treated at a shopping mall in Sha Tin on Sunday during clashes between extradition bill protesters and police. Photo: EPA