Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police fear a repeat of the scenes in New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, telling organisers they may not grant approval for another rally in Kowloon. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill protests: police warn organisers they ‘may block’ Kowloon rally between Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan over unrest fears

  • Police raise public safety concerns about July 27 event following violent clashes at protests over the weekend
  • Organisers say they cannot stop people taking to the streets even if police refuse permission for the march
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 2:12pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:44pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police fear a repeat of the scenes in New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin on Sunday, telling organisers they may not grant approval for another rally in Kowloon. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
An injured woman is treated at a shopping mall in Sha Tin on Sunday during clashes between extradition bill protesters and police. Photo: EPA
Politics

Hong Kong human rights activists denounce escalating violence used by police and protesters in ongoing extradition battles

  • Activists say both sides have ramped up violence as the protests wear on, with one campaigner calling the trend ‘worrying’
  • Sunday’s clash in Sha Tin left 28 people injured, including 13 police officers – one of whom had part of his finger bitten off
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 10:17pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:38am, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An injured woman is treated at a shopping mall in Sha Tin on Sunday during clashes between extradition bill protesters and police. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.