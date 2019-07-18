Channels

Singapore's former senior minister Lee Kuan Yew (right) gives an address at the University of Hong Kong in 1992. At left is Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong.
Singapore leader Lee Kuan Yew blasted Britain’s handling of Hong Kong’s early 1990s electoral reform, declassified cables show

  • Former leader Lee Kuan Yew called reforms “ill-timed and futile” and accused Britain of conspiring with the US to democratise China
  • ‘Hong Kong deserves democracy,’ Lee said in 1992, but added ‘We do not often get what we deserve’.
Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Singapore's former senior minister Lee Kuan Yew (right) gives an address at the University of Hong Kong in 1992. At left is Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong.
